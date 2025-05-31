HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Insta influencer arrested over communal post on Op Sindoor

Insta influencer arrested over communal post on Op Sindoor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 31, 2025 16:52 IST

x

Kolkata police has arrested a female Instagram influencer, who allegedly uploaded a video with communal comments, claiming Bollywood actors were silence on Operation Sindoor, a source said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli. Photograph: Sharmishtha Panoli on Instagram

The woman, enrolled in Pune's Law University, was arrested from Gurugram.

According to the local police sources, Sharmishtha Panoli was arrested for making a post on Instagram in which alleged that the Hindi film actors were silent on Operation Sindoor.

 

The post was disapproved of by many, who trolled her and wrote threatening messages in the comments.

The backlash forced her to delete the video and issue an apology.

But by then, a complaint had been filed against her in Kolkata, followed by notices to her and her family.

When she decamped with her family, a court issued an arrest warrant against her. She was arrested from Gurugram on Friday night.

"Several attempts were made to send legal notices to Panoli and her family but they disappeared. After that the police placed the matter before the court. The court issued her arrest warrant and on Friday night Kolkata Police arrested him from Gurugram," an officer from Kolkata police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathisers' held since Pahalgam attack
In Assam, 79 'Pak sympathisers' held since Pahalgam attack
HC grants bail to Pune student held over Op Sindoor post
HC grants bail to Pune student held over Op Sindoor post
SC gives bail to 23-year-old influencer in rape case
SC gives bail to 23-year-old influencer in rape case
SC extends bail to Ashoka univ prof, bars posts on FIR
SC extends bail to Ashoka univ prof, bars posts on FIR
Haryana police forms SIT to probe Prof Mahmudabad case
Haryana police forms SIT to probe Prof Mahmudabad case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

webstory image 2

8 Timeless Laxmikant-Pyarelal Songs

webstory image 3

Why Smoking Is The Worst Habit You Can Have

VIDEOS

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar in Bhopal6:12

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar in Bhopal

Water levels surge in Teesta river following heavy rainfall in North Sikkim0:54

Water levels surge in Teesta river following heavy...

Watch: PM Modi's caring moment with child at Kanpur rally2:47

Watch: PM Modi's caring moment with child at Kanpur rally

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD