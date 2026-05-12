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Etawah Man Kills Baby Daughter In Domestic Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 20:27 IST

In a tragic incident in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a five-month-old girl died after allegedly being thrown by her father during a domestic dispute, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic violence.

Key Points

  • A five-month-old girl died after her father allegedly threw her during a domestic dispute in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The accused, Narayan, allegedly returned home drunk and assaulted his wife, leading to a violent argument.
  • Narayan allegedly threw his three-year-old son from a cot and then snatched and threw his five-month-old daughter, resulting in her death.
  • The infant suffered severe head injuries after hitting a wall, leading to her death at the scene.
  • Police are currently searching for the accused, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

A five-month-old girl died after her father allegedly snatched her from her mother's lap and threw her during a domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Tragic Incident

Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in Biharipura village.

 

According to police, the accused, identified as Narayan, allegedly returned home drunk and started abusing and assaulting his wife Mohini alias Priyanka.

When she objected and asked him to remain quiet as the children were sleeping, an argument broke out and escalated into violence, police said.

The Escalation of Violence

The accused allegedly first threw his three-year-old son Shivansh from a cot, injuring him, and then snatched his five-month-old daughter Divyanshi from his wife's lap and hurled her away.

The infant hit a wall and suffered severe head injuries, bleeding from her head and ears before dying on the spot, police said.

Villagers gathered outside the house after hearing the commotion, while the accused fled from the scene.

Police Investigation and Aftermath

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the child's body for post-mortem examination.

Mohini told police that she married Narayan in 2023 after the death of her first husband, Satish, in a train accident in 2022. She alleged that Narayan had been frequently assaulting her following an affair with another woman.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the accused and further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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