Home  » News » MP: 2-month-old dies, father injured in wall collapse

MP: 2-month-old dies, father injured in wall collapse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 17, 2025 15:32 IST

A two-month-old girl died and her father was injured when a wall of an under-construction house collapsed after heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Construction was underway at the house located in Pithampur town, about 50 km from the district headquarters, local police station officer Om Prakash Ahir told reporters.

A wall on the third floor of the structure weakened and collapsed at around 2 am following intermittent heavy rainfall, he said.

 

A two-month-old girl was sleeping with her parents there.

After the incident, the child and her father were rushed to a private hospital, where the infant, identified as Sakshi, was declared dead while her father Dashrath was undergoing treatment, the official said.

The police registered a case and were investigating the incident, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
