Indrani Mukerjea Asks Court To Allow Foreign Travel

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is seeking court approval to travel abroad while on bail, reigniting interest in the high-profile case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has requested permission to travel abroad.

The special CBI court in Mumbai is considering Mukerjea's plea for foreign travel.

The Supreme Court directed the trial court to decide on Mukerjea's application within four weeks.

Mukerjea claims the travel is for pending bank work in Spain and the UK.

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, has moved a fresh plea before a special CBI court in Mumbai, seeking its nod to travel abroad as she remains out on bail.

Court Hears Arguments On Travel Request

Special CBI Court Judge J P Darekar on Tuesday partly heard her arguments on the plea. The matter will be next heard on May 6.

Mukerjea's move came after the Supreme Court last month refused to entertain her plea to travel abroad and directed her to approach the trial court for any such relief.

The SC has asked the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, presiding over the decade-long case, to take a decision on her application within four weeks.

Previous Attempts To Travel Denied

On February 12 last year, the top court dismissed a plea by Mukerjea, a key accused in the murder case, to travel abroad, observing that there was no guarantee that she would come back.

According to the plea, she wanted to visit Spain and the UK to complete what she claimed was her pending bank work in these two countries.

The SC had then directed the trial court to expediate proceedings in the case and upheld a Bombay HC order rejecting her plea to travel overseas.

Background Of The Sheena Bora Murder Case

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder of Bora came to light. In May 2022, she was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Bora (24) was strangled to death in a car allegedly by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012 in Mumbai. Her body was then burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district, according to the prosecution.

Bora was Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship.

The killing came to light in 2015 when Rai reportedly revealed about it during interrogation by police after his arrest in a separate case registered under the Arms Act.

Mukerjea's ex-husband Peter Mukerjea, a former media baron, was also arrested for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy linked to the murder, probed by the CBI.

All the accused are currently out on bail.