News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indrani Mukerjea can walk on bail on bond of Rs 2 lakh

Indrani Mukerjea can walk on bail on bond of Rs 2 lakh

Source: PTI
May 19, 2022 18:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Thursday said Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, can walk out on bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 2 lakh as it finalised her bail conditions.

Mukerjea (50) was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, six-and-a-half years after she was arrested in the murder case.

 

The CBI court said the former media executive can be released from the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai upon furnishing a cash bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and a solvent surety of the same amount.

The special court, which is hearing the sensational case, also directed Mukerjea not to tamper with evidence while out on bail.

It granted her two weeks to furnish the solvent surety and directed her to ”scrupulously observe" the bail conditions.

Mukerjea was arrested by the Mumbai police in 2015 on charges of killing her daughter Bora (24) in April 2012. The high-profile case was taken over by the CBI subsequently. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sheena Bora is alive, now in Kashmir: Indrani to CBI
Sheena Bora is alive, now in Kashmir: Indrani to CBI
Indrani refuses to wear convict's uniform, moves court
Indrani refuses to wear convict's uniform, moves court
Peter Mukerjea released from jail after 4 years
Peter Mukerjea released from jail after 4 years
Has Hina Khan Ever Looked HOTTER?
Has Hina Khan Ever Looked HOTTER?
ED begins probe against Raj Kundra in porn films case
ED begins probe against Raj Kundra in porn films case
China slams US over envoy's meeting with Dalai Lama
China slams US over envoy's meeting with Dalai Lama
SC sentences Sidhu to 1 yr in jail in 34-yr-old case
SC sentences Sidhu to 1 yr in jail in 34-yr-old case
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Sheena Bora case: Indrani gets bail 6 yrs after arrest

Sheena Bora case: Indrani gets bail 6 yrs after arrest

Inmate who saw Sheena Bora willing to speak: Lawyer

Inmate who saw Sheena Bora willing to speak: Lawyer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances