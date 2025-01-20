Indonesian Army Gets Ready For Republic Day

Glimpses of Indonesian soldiers as they get ready to march at the Republic Day 2025 parade.

IMAGE: Indonesian soldiers get ready to march during the rehearsal on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, January 20, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: The Indonesian army's band during the rehearsal. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Indonesian army personnel take part in the Republic Day 2025 parade rehearsal. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indonesian army personnel pose for a group picture. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indonesian Army personnel during the rehearsal. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: CRPF personnel take a selfie with the Indonesian contingent during the rehearsal. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

