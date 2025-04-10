Indian, US Armies Exercise Tiger Triumph

IMAGE: Indian and US armed forces conclude a comprehensive training phase as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 in Visakhapatnam, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

In a dynamic demonstration of bilateral military cooperation and joint operational readiness, Indian and US armed forces concluded a comprehensive training phase in Visakhapatnam as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025.

This tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative continues to enhance interoperability, mutual trust and cultural synergy between the two strategic allies.

The harbour phase featured rigorous physical conditioning, jungle warfare and small arms training, and integrated field craft modules. The Indian contingent was represented by troops from the 8 Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group of the Amphibious Brigade, Bison Division, under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

They trained alongside personnel from the US army's 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment ('Bobcats') of the 11th Airborne Division and the US Marine Corps' 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion.

At the Duvvada firing range, soldiers engaged in buddy pair and combat firing, jungle lane shooting, and close-quarter battle drills simulating dense terrain operations.

Integrated Field Craft training focused on tactical movement, obstacle navigation, and terrain-specific combat readiness. A combat medical aid module emphasised battlefield first aid and casualty evacuation procedures.

Beyond tactical drills, the troops engaged in joint yoga and AMAR (Army Martial Arts Routine) sessions at the HQ Eastern Fleet Sports Complex, blending traditional asanas like Surya Namaskar with martial drills aimed at enhancing agility, discipline and combat fitness.

At INS Karna, mountain warfare training included knotting, anchoring, rope-stretcher construction and tactical base setups, complemented by hands-on rock climbing, rappelling, and slithering drills, adding critical vertical mobility skills to their repertoire.

Following the successful harbour phase, the contingents now head to Kakinada for the sea phase, which will focus on amphibious landings, joint maritime drills and HADR simulations -- advancing the broader strategic goals of India-US defence collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region. -- ANI

Photographs curated and feature presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com