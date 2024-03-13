'Bharat Shakti' displays India's 'roaring' military prowess

Homegrown aircraft roared in the air while indigenously built battle tanks and artillery guns spewed fire dominating the arid terrain of Pokhran during a mega exercise on Tuesday, but perhaps the loudest roar was of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' marching ahead on the path of self-reliance in defence.

As awestruck spectators watched the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pokhran has become witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta', belief and self-pride.

Roars of LCA Tejas and ALH Mk-IV filled the air while Main Battle Tank Arjun, K-9 Vajra, and T-90 Bhishma tanks, and Dhanush and Sharang artillery gun systems ruled the firing ranges on the ground. Pinaka rocket system in action drew huge cheers from the crowd.

Here are the highlights from 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran.