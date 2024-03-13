News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Bharat Shakti' displays India's 'roaring' military prowess

'Bharat Shakti' displays India's 'roaring' military prowess

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: March 13, 2024 10:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Homegrown aircraft roared in the air while indigenously built battle tanks and artillery guns spewed fire dominating the arid terrain of Pokhran during a mega exercise on Tuesday, but perhaps the loudest roar was of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' marching ahead on the path of self-reliance in defence.

As awestruck spectators watched the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pokhran has become witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta', belief and self-pride.

Roars of LCA Tejas and ALH Mk-IV filled the air while Main Battle Tank Arjun, K-9 Vajra, and T-90 Bhishma tanks, and Dhanush and Sharang artillery gun systems ruled the firing ranges on the ground. Pinaka rocket system in action drew huge cheers from the crowd.

Here are the highlights from 'Bharat Shakti' in Pokhran.

 

Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
SEE: India Army conducts war exercises in Ladakh
SEE: India Army conducts war exercises in Ladakh
Akash NG Can Shoot Enemy Target In Sec
Akash NG Can Shoot Enemy Target In Sec
Can India's Zorawar Match China's ZTQ-15?
Can India's Zorawar Match China's ZTQ-15?
Virat Kohli AXED? 'Can't be true,' says Broad
Virat Kohli AXED? 'Can't be true,' says Broad
Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure vs Mumbai
Ranji Final: Vidarbha under pressure vs Mumbai
My place in the team is not a given: Anderson
My place in the team is not a given: Anderson
Shaktikanta Das: RBI Governor Who Walks The Talk
Shaktikanta Das: RBI Governor Who Walks The Talk
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Commandos Conduct Underwater Exercises

Commandos Conduct Underwater Exercises

Race To Modernisation: Air Force, Navy Beats Army

Race To Modernisation: Air Force, Navy Beats Army

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances