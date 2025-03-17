Arming Armed Forces: India's Choice Not Trump's

We need to equip the Indian armed forces, not 'commercial' as Trump wants, but 'operationally' looking at growing Chinese military capabilities, asserts Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (retd).

IMAGE: A US F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft takes off during Aero India 2025 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sensing the direction the wind is blowing, India reduced duties on electric vehicles from 110% to 15%.

But POTUS Donald Trump says he wants zero duty on EVs. He also said India has agreed to cut tariffs 'way down' and India must open up its farm sector.

To all this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says Trump promoting multipolarity is good; but isn't Trump solely promoting American interests -- call it unipolar or multipolar?

Tesla shares are stumbling drastically and satellite photos show a sea of unsold Tesla cars.

But Elon Musk will make all that up in India. There is speculation when Trump visits India later this year, New Delhi may have a fleet of Tesla cars in the Modi-Trump cavalcade.

Are we going to equip our military with what Trump wants? Following the February 13 Modi-Trump meeting, White House issued the US-India Joint Leaders' Statement, some defence-related issues of which included:

Launched US-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology).

Launched ASIA (Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance.

To sign 10-year 'Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership in 2025.

Integration of US-origin defence items in India's inventory, including AH-64, MQ-9B drones, among others.

America to expand defence sales and co-production with India of 'Stryker' Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs) in India, among others.

COMPACT and 10-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership must be viewed against many promises in the two-decade-long India-US defence cooperation, but America delivers too little.

Presently, technology of the inner core of the F-414 aero engines is not being shared despite promises of 100% transfer of technology (ToT).

The deliberate delay in supply of F-414 engines delayed India's Tejas program and why is the delivery of AH-64 Apache being delayed?

Are we going for Stryker co-production just to please Trump? Stryker is more than two-decades, called 'Kevlar Coffin' by some because of multiple vulnerabilities. It failed in high-altitude trials in Ladakh, almost suffered a breakdown.

Not designed for direct assault and not amphibious (which our Army wants), its co-production under pretext 'faster equipping; implies killing Atmanirbharta; when the indigenous Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) is a better option.

One batch of WhAP is inducted in our Army and we are exporting WhAP to Morocco.

WhAP provides common platforms for APC, ICV, Light Tank, Command Post, Ambulance, Special Purpose platform, Mortar Carrier and CBRN Vehicle.

We need to expand WhAP production but does the political hierarchy have the guts to scrap the Stryker?

IMAGE: 'The Indian Army deploys Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System in Sikkim. This Atmanirbhar system enhances mobility, rapid response & firepower, reinforcing India’s self-reliance & defense preparedness,' the Indian Army tweeted. Photograph: ANI Photo

Government appointed a high-level defence ministry committee to address the IAF's combat criticalities; covering government apathy and political indecision over the last decade plus.

Notably, the government dumped the Justice Reddy report on One Rank One Pension, but didn't make it public, because it would expose the government's unfair bias against the Armed Forces.

Execution of the Committee Report on Restructuring DRDO is stalled since it upsets the goose (DRDO) that lays golden eggs.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh had publicly said everybody in the world is looking for self-reliance, and the only way forward is to establish global partnerships, while voicing frustration over the delay in delivery of the first 40 Tejas aircraft that the IAF ordered more than a decade ago.

At the recent India Today Conclave, the air chief said the F-35 is not a fridge which can be picked up just looking at it.

The high-level defence ministry committee has accepted the IAF's need for new multirole fighter aircraft to enhance its fighting capabilities.

The committee identified key thrust areas and made recommendations for implementation in the short, medium and long-term, as also to enhance Aatmanirbharta with the private sector complementing the effort of DPSUs and DRDO.

The IAF is preparing a statement of case for acquiring capabilities, with approvals to be obtained, in a time-bound manner.

IMAGE: The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. Photograph: ANI Photo

The above report comes at a time when Trump is pushing to sell F-35 fighters to India and Russia has offered the Su-57 'with transfer of technology'.

Both are 5th generation fighters but the F-35 is hugely expensive (costs $80 million compared to the $35 million Su-57), under-rated and under-performing jet, with six accidents already fares lower than the Su-57.

How will the IAF's combat capability (down to some 30 fighter squadrons against authorised 42 squadrons) be filled up in the short-term -- import two-three 5th generation squadrons?

The media is reporting various options: Take some F-35s to please Trump; importing Su-57 would annoy Trump when he says he wants India to reduce Russian dfence imports; take the Rafale that the IAF already has and Rafale (M) are being procured.

A recent study (the study group included former French air force officers) by the French Institute of International Relations has concluded that the French air force 'could' survive just three days against Russia if the 4th generation French Rafale is pitted against 5th generation Russian fighter aircraft.

Why then are we importing more Rafales, not procuring 5th generation fighters to meet the IAF's short term requirement?

The PLA air force (PLAAF) already has two 5th generation fighter jets and China recently demonstrated a 6th generation fighter at the Zhuhai air show.

According to analysts, by the time India inducts its multirole fighter in the IAF, China will have 1,000 5th generation fighter aircraft.

IMAGE: Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter aircraft at Aero India 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian Navy is looking for jet-powered drones to adequately cover the expanse of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

MQ9 drones which we are procuring from the US not only don't meet this requirement, the 15th American drone was shot down by the Houthi (external link) on March 3 over Yemen.

Why are we not going for jet-powered drones -- imports followed by Make in India?

Finally, we need to equip the Indian Armed Forces, not 'commercial' as Trump wants, but 'operationally' looking at growing Chinese military capabilities.

Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (retd), PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SC is a former Special Forces officer.

He is a third generation army officer and participated in the 1971 India-Pakistan War and in Operation Bluestar.

He commanded a Special Forces Battalion in Sri Lanka, a Brigade on the Siachen Glacier, a Division in Ladakh and a Strike Corps in the South Western Theatre.

