HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Student assaulted at Hyderabad dandiya event after revealing his name

Student assaulted at Hyderabad dandiya event after revealing his name

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 02, 2025 16:26 IST

x

A group of people allegedly assaulted a student from another community after he entered a dandiya event with his friends at a hotel under Panjagutta police station limits in Hyderabad, the police said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

When some people asked for his name, he revealed it, which led to the attack. The police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Hindu organisations had called on dandiya event organisers not to allow people from other communities into these events, suggesting they check Aadhaar cards and apply a tilak before entry.

 

The police registered an FIR on the complaint of Nehan Ali Khan, a 25-year-old engineering student.

He alleged in his complaint that when he was playing Dandiya at The Park Hotel near Raj Bhavan Chilla at night on August 29, some unknown persons approached him and asked his name.

As soon as he told them his name, they suddenly started assaulting him.

"He managed to escape from their clutches and reached Panjagutta Police Station with the help of the police, and later he came to know that some of the assailants were identified as Laxman, Deepak, Bharath, Chandra Kanth, and others. Therefore, he requests that necessary action be taken against the persons who unlawfully entered the Dandiya Hall and assaulted him," the FIR read.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Sections 89(2), 329(4), 115(2) r/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police started an investigation into this incident, said the police.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

VHP wants Hindu-only garba events, asks to check Aadhaar
Eggs thrown at garba event at Maha housing society
Eggs thrown at garba event at Maha housing society
Who is VHP to decide?: Union Min on 'Hindu only' garba diktat
Who is VHP to decide?: Union Min on 'Hindu only' garba diktat
Won't allow Muslims at Garba, says right-wing group in Gujarat
Won't allow Muslims at Garba, says right-wing group in Gujarat
Muslim man beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event
Muslim man beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remembering the Mahatma: 12 Historic Memorials

webstory image 2

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 3

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Mysuru Dasara: Countdown Begins For World Famous Jambu Savari2:41

Mysuru Dasara: Countdown Begins For World Famous Jambu...

Rajnath Singh celebrates Vijaya Dashmi with Indian Army personnel in Bhuj1:21

Rajnath Singh celebrates Vijaya Dashmi with Indian Army...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Former Prez Ram Nath Kovind perform 'shastra puja' on Vijayadashami0:39

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Former Prez Ram Nath Kovind...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV