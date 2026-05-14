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Home  » News » Indian ship attacked near Oman coast, crew rescued

Indian ship attacked near Oman coast, crew rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 14, 2026 14:46 IST

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An Indian-flagged commercial vessel has been attacked off the coast of Oman, prompting condemnation from the Ministry of External Affairs and raising concerns about maritime security in the region.

Indian ship attacked near Oman coast

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Stelios Misinas/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian-flagged commercial vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman.
  • All Indian crew members on board the vessel are reported safe.
  • The Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the attack as unacceptable.
  • Omani authorities assisted in rescuing the Indian crew members.
  • India reiterates the importance of avoiding attacks on commercial shipping and civilian mariners.

An Indian-flagged commercial vessel has come under attack off the coast of Oman but all its crew members are safe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Details of the Ship Attack

It is not immediately known who carried out the strike on the vessel on Wednesday.

 

India's Reaction to the Attack

The MEA described the attack as 'unacceptable'.

"The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," it said.

"All Indian crew on board are safe and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them," it said.

Call for Maritime Safety

The MEA said India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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