Navy swings into action after ship hit by drone in Arabian Sea

Navy swings into action after ship hit by drone in Arabian Sea

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 23, 2023 18:54 IST
The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The merchant vessel was reported to be present at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast on Saturday, defence officials said.

Taking swift action, the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, deployed on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone started moving towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in distress.

 

The Indian Navy warships in the vicinity are also moving towards the distressed vessel with around 20 Indian crew members who are all reported to be safe.

According to defence officials, the vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia.

The fire has been reportedly extinguished but has affected the functioning of vessel.

All crew members are safe, which includes around 20 Indians.

The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it, according to defence officials.

Further details awaited.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
