Rs 85 Lakh Seized, Six Detained At Indo-Nepal Border

Indian and Nepalese currency worth over Rs 85 lakh has been seized at the Indo-Nepal border, leading to the detention of six individuals and an investigation into potential hawala transactions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Over Rs 85 lakh in Indian and Nepalese currency seized at the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich.

Six individuals, including two Nepalese nationals, detained in connection with the cash seizure.

Accused claim the money was donations for temple construction in Nepal, but police suspect illegal hawala transactions.

The Income Tax Department is investigating the source and intended use of the seized cash.

The case raises concerns about cross-border currency conversion and potential illegal financial activities.

Over Rs 85 lakh in Indian and Nepalese currency was seized and six persons were detained by a joint team of police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich district, officials said on Thursday.

The cash was recovered during an intensive checking drive in the border area on Tuesday.

According to police, Rs 16.5 lakh in Indian currency and Rs 69 lakh in Nepali currency were recovered from the possession of the six individuals.

Details of the Detained Individuals

The detained persons were identified as two Nepalese nationals -- Rajesh Prasad Sonar and Pratap Singh Jaiswal -- and four residents of the Rupaideha area in Bahraich, identified as Vijay Kumar Agrawal, Ramgopal Shukla, Motilal and Deepak Kumar Nishad, police said.

Officials in the police, SSB and Income Tax Department said the two Nepalese nationals were dressed in attire associated with followers of 'Jai Gurudev' sect. All six have been taken into custody and are being questioned at Rupaideha police station by the SSB, Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and Income Tax officials.

Investigation and Claims

During preliminary interrogation, the accused claimed that the money had been received as donations from followers of Jai Gurudev in Lucknow and was intended for temple construction in Banke district of Nepal, an official said.

Police said the entire amount was initially in Indian currency, which was converted into Nepali currency locally at Rupaideha, while Rs 16.5 lakh remained in Indian currency.

Suspicions of Illegal Transactions

The accused have reportedly admitted to converting Indian currency into Nepali currency for cross-border transfer, raising suspicion of illegal transactions such as hawala, police said.

No valid documents regarding the seized cash were produced by the detained individuals, they added.

The Income Tax Department has been informed and is conducting further investigation. Officials said the claims made by the accused are being verified and, if required, persons linked to the case in Lucknow may also be questioned.

The Indo-Nepal border has been a known route for smuggling and illegal activities due to its porous nature. Increased vigilance and checking drives are often conducted by security forces to curb such activities. Hawala transactions, an informal system of transferring money without physical movement, are illegal in India.