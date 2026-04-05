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Four Arrested in Bahraich for Printing Fake Money

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 00:37 IST

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Four individuals have been arrested in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, for their involvement in printing and circulating counterfeit currency, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat financial crime in the region.

Key Points

  • Four individuals arrested in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, for involvement in a counterfeit currency operation.
  • Police recovered Rs 11,500 in fake currency, including Rs 500 notes, and a colour printer used for production.
  • The accused confessed to printing fake notes and circulating them in local markets.
  • The suspects have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sent to jail, with further investigation ongoing.

Police have arrested four members of a gang involved in printing counterfeit currency here, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said the accused were nabbed from the Khairighat area during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday following a tip-off.

 

Fake currency worth Rs 11,500, including 23 notes of Rs 500 denomination, and a colour printer were recovered from their possession, he said.

Details of the Counterfeit Operation

The accused, identified as Gurucharan Singh alias Vijay, Saleem alias Suraj, Hariram Lodhi and Arjun, confessed during interrogation that they used a printer to produce fake notes and circulated them in markets.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and all four have been sent to jail, the police said. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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