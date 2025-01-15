HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian Navy Makes History!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 15, 2025
January 15, 2025 19:43 IST

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi dedicated three Made in India frontline naval combatants -- INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, morning, noting that this is the first time that a destroyer, frigate and submarine were being commissioned together into the Indian Navy.

 

 

 

IMAGE: The commissioning ceremony of the INS Surat, INS Vaghsheer, INS Nilgiri, here and below. Photographs: Press Information Bureau and Sahil Salvi

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, chief of the naval staff, presents the prime minister with a memento from the Indian Navy.

 

IMAGE: Admiral Tripathi accompanies the prime minister to the ceremony.

 

IMAGE: The INS Nilgiri, front, INS Surat, behind, and INS Vaghsheer alongside the INS Nilgiri.

 

IMAGE: From left: General Anil Chauhan, chief of the defence staff, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

 

IMAGE: The commissioning ceremony for the INS Vaghsheer, here and below.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi is introduced to the senior Indian Navy officers at the wheel of the frigate, destroyer and submarine.

 

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi inspects a guard of honour at the commissioning ceremony.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
3 warships commissioned, India showcases naval might
A Mighty Warship Gets Ready To Roar!
India's Latest Submarine: Sneak Preview
Blue Economy Needs Strong Navy Protection
Nuclear Or Conventional Subs: What Should India Pick?
