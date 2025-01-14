A Mighty Warship Gets Ready To Roar!

INS Surat is the Indian Navy's first AI enabled warship.

IMAGE: The INS Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Indian Navy Warship INS Surat is all set to be commissioned on January 15 at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

The mighty destroyer with cutting-edge technology and unmatched combat prowess will redefine naval warfare.

INS Surat is the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, and ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world.

It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities, according to the Press Information Bureau.

INS Surat has a displacement of 7,400 tons and measures 164 meters in length.

Powered by a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion set, comprising four gas turbines, she has achieved speeds in excess of 30 knots (56 km/h) during sea trials.

The ship is also poised to be the Indian Navy's first Al enabled warship utilising indigenously developed Al solutions which would enhance its operational efficiency manifolds, reports PTI.

WATCH: INS Surat

Videos: Kind courtesy Indian Navy

The Indian Navy will commission three frontline combatants on January 15 -- INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class; INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class; and INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the Scorpene-class project.

The warships have been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.

Both ships are equipped with advanced sensors and weapon packages developed primarily in India or through strategic collaborations with leading global manufacturers, said the Indian Navy.

INS Nilgiri and INS Surat can operate a range of helicopters, including Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R, during both day and night operations.

IMAGE: tHE INS Nilgiri Photograph: ANI Photo

Features such as a Rail-Less Helicopter Traversing System and a Visual Aid and Landing System ensure seamless operations under all conditions.

Since nearly 40 women officers also serve across Indian Navy warships, these ships will provide accommodation to suit a sizeable number of women officers and sailors.

Lieutenant Commander Prerna Desothalee is the first woman to command a warship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai.

WATCH: INS Nilgiri

