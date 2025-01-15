3 warships commissioned, India showcases naval might

Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned on Tuesday at the Naval Dockyard in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photograph: Courtesy, IndianNavy/X

The commissioning of the three frontline naval combatants will strengthen the country's efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment its strength towards self-reliance, PM Modi said in a post on X. The Navy described the commissioning of the three major combatants as a historic occasion.

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, represents a significant advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), it incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

It features advanced stealth technology and reduced radar signatures. It is equipped with modern aviation facilities and can operate multiple helicopter types, including the newly inducted MH-60R.

INS Surat, the fourth and final vessel of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class, is a follow-on to the Kolkata-class destroyers.

It incorporates improvements in design and capability, making it a critical addition to the Navy's surface fleet. Like INS Nilgiri, it has also been designed by the Warship Design Bureau and constructed at the MDL.

INS Vaghsheer is the sixth and final submarine under the Scorpene-class Project 75. It is a diesel-electric submarine designed for multiple roles, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence gathering. It features modular construction, enabling future upgrades such as air independent propulsion technology.

The commissioning of these vessels marks a significant step in India's defence self-reliance and indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. All the three platforms have been designed and built entirely in India, reflecting the country's growing expertise in defence production.

These combatants have undergone extensive trials and are now fully operational, ready to enhance the Navy's maritime strength, according to officials.