HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 3 warships commissioned, India showcases naval might

3 warships commissioned, India showcases naval might

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: SS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 15, 2025 12:18 IST

x

Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned on Tuesday at the Naval Dockyard in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photograph: Courtesy, IndianNavy/X

The commissioning of the three frontline naval combatants will strengthen the country's efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment its strength towards self-reliance, PM Modi said in a post on X. The Navy described the commissioning of the three major combatants as a historic occasion.

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, represents a significant advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), it incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

It features advanced stealth technology and reduced radar signatures. It is equipped with modern aviation facilities and can operate multiple helicopter types, including the newly inducted MH-60R.

 

INS Surat, the fourth and final vessel of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class, is a follow-on to the Kolkata-class destroyers.

It incorporates improvements in design and capability, making it a critical addition to the Navy's surface fleet. Like INS Nilgiri, it has also been designed by the Warship Design Bureau and constructed at the MDL.

INS Vaghsheer is the sixth and final submarine under the Scorpene-class Project 75. It is a diesel-electric submarine designed for multiple roles, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence gathering. It features modular construction, enabling future upgrades such as air independent propulsion technology.

The commissioning of these vessels marks a significant step in India's defence self-reliance and indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. All the three platforms have been designed and built entirely in India, reflecting the country's growing expertise in defence production.

These combatants have undergone extensive trials and are now fully operational, ready to enhance the Navy's maritime strength, according to officials.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: SS© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

A Mighty Warship Gets Ready To Roar!
A Mighty Warship Gets Ready To Roar!
India's Latest Submarine: Sneak Preview
India's Latest Submarine: Sneak Preview
Defence exports cross record Rs 21K cr over a decade: Rajnath Singh
Defence exports cross record Rs 21K cr over a decade: Rajnath Singh
Mumbai boat tragedy: Ferry was packed beyond capacity
Mumbai boat tragedy: Ferry was packed beyond capacity
Toughest Voyage Ahead For Lady Sailors!
Toughest Voyage Ahead For Lady Sailors!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When India's Sweethearts Say It With Flowers

webstory image 2

The 10 Most Vicious Killers On OTT

webstory image 3

Celebs Likely To Attend The Maha Kumbh

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh arrives at CM Devendra Fadnavis residence0:48

Rajnath Singh arrives at CM Devendra Fadnavis residence

Rasika Dugal snapped outside a restaurant 0:49

Rasika Dugal snapped outside a restaurant

Assam CM drives tractor, celebrates Bhogali Bihu with farmers3:49

Assam CM drives tractor, celebrates Bhogali Bihu with...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD