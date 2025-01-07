Blue Economy Needs Strong Navy Protection

Naval assets take years to build, and therefore, not only is futuristic force planning essential, but indigenous projects must also be put into the pipeline, technologies developed and contracts for assets signed regularly so that the Indian Navy always remains a future-focussed force, asserts Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd).

IMAGE: INS Delhi and Frigate Baden-Wurttemberg of the German navy take part in a maiden maritime partnership exercise in the Indian Ocean. Photograph: ANI Photo

India aspires to transition to an Amrit Kaal by the year 2047, by which time it is estimated that the country will be the third largest economy in the world, touching about 30 trillion dollars or more.

However, if one were to go beyond sloganeering and rhetoric, our economy would need to grow to more than six times what it is today.

This is no mean task and will require every individual, organisation and government to put their shoulders on the wheel and look beyond narrow personal or political gains.

The world's population in 1950 was about 2.5 billion, with India's population at 359 million. India's population at that time was 68 percent of China's population at that time.

Today, the planet sustains more than 8 billion people, with almost one-sixth of this number being Indians, numbering more than 1.4 billion.

India surpassed China's population in 2023. India's population is young, with an average age of about 28 years and is estimated to plateau in about 2070 before it starts to dip.

By this time, we should be well into our Amrit Kaal and enjoying the fruits of being a fully developed Viksit Bharat.

In the present times, the world seems to be crumbling under the pressures of population and climate change.

The pervasive acceptance of capitalism around the world that believes in converting living resources into inanimate assets has been responsible for the irresponsible exploitation of resources in the name of the well-being of humanity.

This irresponsible exploitation of resources is leading to a situation where land resources are becoming inadequate to service 'greed-based economies.'

Pollution and the negative effects of climate change are slowly turning into existential threats to humanity.

IMAGE: The INS Vikrant. Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Humanity is turning towards the oceans for sustenance in several ways.

First, seafood and nutraceuticals from the oceans have great potential, and their exploitation will be a focus of the future.

Second, in terms of material resources, dependence on the oceans will multiply in the acquisition of minerals, hydrocarbons, desalinated water, genetic resources, and scientific materials.

Third, the use of ocean space will gain much greater importance for shipping, pipelines, underwater cables, tourism, recreation, geoengineering, non-conventional energy and other purposes. These will spur the Blue Economy.

Due to these activities, the ocean spaces will become acutely contested as they will be hugely impacted by geopolitics, population growth, technological advancements and climate change.

In such a future environment, technological advancement and military maritime strength will become the currencies of global power.

The ability to explore and exploit ocean spaces, including the seabed, is a function of technology and new skill sets.

Very few nations, notably the United States of America, Japan, China, and a small number of others, are developing or possessing niche technologies to do this.

India, too, has to invest heavily in all aspects of ocean research and technology.

Ocean space contestations will result from several threats emanating from the exploitation of the oceans.

Apart from the known threats of conventional conflict and other known threats such as maritime terrorism, piracy, trafficking in arms, drugs and people, a host of new threats will emerge, ranging from economic threats, digital/cyber threats, environmental and climate threats, legal threats and several indirect threats.

These will pervade not just the surface of the oceans but also the deep seas, seabeds, and airspace above the oceans.

IMAGE: An Indian Navy helicopter during ​the Navy Day celebration at Puri Beach, December 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

It is, therefore, appropriate to assume that maritime military activities will increase exponentially in the future to safeguard such comprehensive national interests at sea.

The capabilities of the Indian Navy and, indeed, other maritime forces would need to grow in tandem with our maritime aspirations.

The activities of the Indian Navy are set to expand multi-fold and embrace newer dimensions.

The range and scope of such activities, both in geographical as well as diverse fields of endeavour, will require much larger numbers of large as well as smaller platforms, surveillance assets, capabilities of operating drones in all three dimensions, and indeed all elements of deterrence, denial and control required to safeguard our maritime interests in the oceans.

IMAGE: The INS Kalvari submarine in the high seas off Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Traditional mindsets have to change. India must start thinking like the third largest economy and major maritime power.

A 35 trillion economy cannot have a 3 trillion military and security mindset.

It is well known that people's well-being can only be ensured by a robust security umbrella.

It is also true that military capability cannot be generated without a vibrant economy that allows handsome spending on national defence.

Taking a long-term view and considering that the economy of India will indeed grow to such levels, more money will be available to acquire capital assets for our maritime forces.

This, in turn, will also assist in creating a vibrant economy.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd) is a former commander-in-chief of the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command.

