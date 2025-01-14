HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India's Latest Submarine: Sneak Preview

January 14, 2025 12:40 IST

INS Vaghsheer, one of the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy at a grand ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on January 15.

The submarine has been built in collaboration with the Naval Group of France and constructed at Mazgaon Docks in Mumbai.

It can undertake a wide range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations.

It is equipped with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems. The submarine also features modular construction, allowing for future upgrades such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion technology.

INS Vaghsheer is the sixth Scorpene-class submarine under the Kalvari-class Project 75.

IMAGE: INS Vaghsheer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Navy

The Indian Navy is all set to induct three frontline vessles – INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer into its arsenal on January 15, 2025.

 
