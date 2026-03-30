Indian Citizen Dies in Kuwait Attack: Embassy Offers Support

An Indian national tragically lost their life in Kuwait after Iranian strikes hit a power and water desalination plant, prompting the Indian Embassy to offer support amidst escalating regional tensions.

Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points An Indian national was killed in Kuwait due to Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is providing support and assistance to the family of the deceased.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy confirmed the damage to a service building at one of its plants.

The attack is part of a wider regional escalation following joint US and Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Operational efficiency of Kuwait's electricity and water network remains intact despite the attack.

An Indian national has been killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

Expressing its "deepest condolences" at the tragic demise of the Indian national in the attack on Sunday, the embassy in a social media post said it was closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a service building at one of its power and water distillation plants was damaged during the attack, according to the state-run KUNA news agency.

Officials described it as a "brutal attack". The plant where the attack occurred wasn't identified.

Ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat said the strike resulted in the death of a worker of Indian nationality, Gulf News reported.

Technical and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site to contain the situation and manage the aftermath in line with the ministry's approved emergency plan, she added.

Hayat said specialised teams are working to secure the damaged facilities while coordinating closely with security authorities and other relevant agencies.

The ministry said that operational efficiency across the electricity and water network in the country remains intact.

Recently, an Indian national was among two killed in the UAE when debris of missiles intercepted by the country's air defence system fell on a street.

Iran's retaliation after the joint US and Israel strikes on Tehran on February 28 has escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.