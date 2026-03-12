Indian national killed in Iranian attack on US oil tanker

An Indian national tragically died in an attack on a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq, raising serious concerns about maritime security and the safety of Indian seafarers in the escalating West Asia conflict.

IMAGE: Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman's Musandam governance, in the United Arab Emirates, on March 11, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points An Indian national was killed in an attack on the US-owned oil tanker Safesea Vishnu near Iraq.

The attack was reportedly carried out by Iran using a 'suicide' boat.

The remaining 27 crew members were rescued and taken to Basra.

Sources are urging the Indian government to condemn the attack and ensure the safety of seafarers in the region.

The incident raises concerns about the escalating conflict in West Asia and its impact on maritime security.

An Indian national has reportedly been killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a 'suicide' boat against a United States-owned oil tanker near Iraq.

US-owned and Marshal Island-flagged oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port inside Iraq's territorial waters by an Iranian 'suicide' boat, sources told PTI.

An Indian national, whose name is being withheld at the moment, has reportedly been killed in the attack while the remaining 27 crew and personnel on the oil tanker have been rescued and taken to Basra, the sources said.

Sources close to Safesea, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the company is devastated to learn of the loss of the Indian national in the attack.

They have called for the Indian government to strongly condemn the attack and take urgent action to ensure safety of crew onboard ships in the region amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

The sources voiced concern that as Indians constitute over 15 per cent of the seafarers globally, irrespective of whichever ship Iran targets, Indian nationals will be 'collateral damage'.

About the Safesea Vishnu

According to information on website Vessel Finder, the 228.6 meters long and 32.57 meters wide Safesea Vishnu is a crude oil tanker built in 2007, currently sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands.

It has a gross tonnage of 42010 and deadweight tonnage of 73976.