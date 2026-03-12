HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Indian national killed in Iranian attack on US oil tanker

Indian national killed in Iranian attack on US oil tanker

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 10:07 IST

An Indian national tragically died in an attack on a US-owned oil tanker near Iraq, raising serious concerns about maritime security and the safety of Indian seafarers in the escalating West Asia conflict.

US tankers in Hormuz

IMAGE: Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman's Musandam governance, in the United Arab Emirates, on March 11, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian national was killed in an attack on the US-owned oil tanker Safesea Vishnu near Iraq.
  • The attack was reportedly carried out by Iran using a 'suicide' boat.
  • The remaining 27 crew members were rescued and taken to Basra.
  • Sources are urging the Indian government to condemn the attack and ensure the safety of seafarers in the region.
  • The incident raises concerns about the escalating conflict in West Asia and its impact on maritime security.

An Indian national has reportedly been killed in an attack carried out by Iran using a 'suicide' boat against a United States-owned oil tanker near Iraq.

US-owned and Marshal Island-flagged oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port inside Iraq's territorial waters by an Iranian 'suicide' boat, sources told PTI.

 

An Indian national, whose name is being withheld at the moment, has reportedly been killed in the attack while the remaining 27 crew and personnel on the oil tanker have been rescued and taken to Basra, the sources said.

Sources close to Safesea, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the company is devastated to learn of the loss of the Indian national in the attack.

They have called for the Indian government to strongly condemn the attack and take urgent action to ensure safety of crew onboard ships in the region amid the escalating West Asia conflict.

The sources voiced concern that as Indians constitute over 15 per cent of the seafarers globally, irrespective of whichever ship Iran targets, Indian nationals will be 'collateral damage'.

About the Safesea Vishnu

According to information on website Vessel Finder, the 228.6 meters long and 32.57 meters wide Safesea Vishnu is a crude oil tanker built in 2007, currently sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands.

It has a gross tonnage of 42010 and deadweight tonnage of 73976.

Yoshita Singh New York
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Drone fired from Iran: Pentagon on cargo ship attack
Drone fired from Iran: Pentagon on cargo ship attack
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
Indian killed as oil tanker attacked off Oman coast
India seizes 3 Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers
India seizes 3 Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers
US sanctions Indian national for shipping Iranian oil
US sanctions Indian national for shipping Iranian oil
18 Indians aboard British oil tanker seized by Iran
18 Indians aboard British oil tanker seized by Iran

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

'How will he speak from Germany-', Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi1:46

'How will he speak from Germany-', Amit Shah attacks...

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style Moment0:39

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style...

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz0:35

Watch: US Bombs Iran's Mine-Laying Ships Near Hormuz

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO