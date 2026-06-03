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Home  » News » Indian national killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait airport

Indian national killed in Iranian attack on Kuwait airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 18:32 IST

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Discover the tragic details as an Indian national loses their life in a devastating attack on Kuwait International Airport, leading to air traffic suspension and immediate diplomatic response.

Indian killed in attack on Kuwait airport

IMAGE: Debris lies on the floor as fire burns in the background, in the aftermath of Iranian strikes, according to the foreign ministry, at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on June 3, 2026, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Social Media/via Reuters

Key Points

  • An Indian national was killed in an attack targeting Kuwait International Airport.
  • The Embassy of India in Kuwait is coordinating with authorities to assist the bereaved family and injured.
  • Kuwait suspended air traffic following the incident, which involved Iranian strikes on Terminal One.
  • The attack caused casualties and significant damage to airport facilities.

An Indian national was killed in an attack that targeted Kuwait International Airport, officials said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait expressed its 'deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today'.

It said the mission is 'closely coordinating' with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.

 

Earlier, an Indian national was killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant on March 30.

Kuwait Suspends Air Traffic

Kuwait suspended air traffic on Wednesday after the Iranian strikes hit Terminal One, causing casualties and damage to airport facilities, Directorate General of Civil Aviation spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi was quoted as saying by the state-run KUNA news agency.

Air traffic was suspended and flights were diverted to nearby airports until further notice, he said.

Dr Abdullah Al-Sund, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said that seven hospitals have received 63 injured so far following the attack targeting the airport.

He added that seven cases have undergone urgent major surgical procedures, in addition to several minor surgeries.

Abdullah said that the injured included civilians, airport workers, and travellers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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