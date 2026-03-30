Indian Dies in Kuwait Attack: Impact of West Asia Conflict on Indian Nationals

An Indian national tragically died in Kuwait after Iranian strikes hit a power and water desalination plant, highlighting the escalating dangers faced by Indian citizens amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points An Indian national was killed in Kuwait due to Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant.

This incident brings the total number of Indian fatalities in the ongoing West Asia conflict to eight.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to transport the deceased's remains.

India has increased diplomatic efforts to ensure the safety and security of the 10 million Indian nationals living in West Asia.

Kuwaiti officials have described the strikes on the power and water desalination plant as "brutal."

An Indian national has been killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant, taking the total number of Indian fatalities from the ongoing conflict in West Asia to eight since it began a month back.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a service building at the facility was damaged in Sunday's attack, Kuwait's state-run KUNA news agency reported.

It was the fifth Indian fatality on land since the Iran-US conflict erupted on February 28.

The embassy of India in Kuwait, confirming the death, expressed its "deepest condolences" at the "tragic demise" of the Indian national.

Ambassador Paramita Trpathi visited Kuwait's central mortuary on Monday where the mortal remains of the Indian national who lost his life last evening during the attack on a desalination facility, were brought, the embassy said on social media.

"The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased Indian national and is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for expeditious transportation of mortal remains," it said without sharing details of the deceased.

Kuwaiti officials described the strikes on the power and water desalination plant Â as "brutal". However, they did not identify the plant.

Fatima Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, said the strike resulted in the death of a worker of Indian nationality.

Technical and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site to contain the situation and manage the aftermath in line with the ministry's laid down protocol, she added.

Hayat said specialised teams are working to secure the facility while coordinating closely with security authorities and other relevant agencies.

The ministry said that operational efficiency across the electricity and water network in the country remains intact.

Rising Casualties and Regional Impact

Last week, an Indian national was among two killed in the UAE when debris of missiles intercepted by the country's air defence system fell on a street.

On March 18, another Indian national was killed in an Iranian attack on Riyadh.

Two Indian nationals were killed and 10 others injured in a drone strike in Oman's Sohar city on March 13.

Three Indian sailors were killed in attacks on merchant vessels earlier.

In the last couple of weeks, India has ramped up its diplomatic efforts to ensure safety and security of 10 million Indian nationals living in West Asia.