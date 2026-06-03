Kuwait Airport Attack Claims Indian Life, Regional Tensions Escalate

An Indian national was tragically killed and dozens injured in a drone attack on Kuwait International Airport, highlighting the escalating regional tensions between the US and Iran that have now claimed at least 10 Indian lives.

Key Points An Indian national was killed and several injured in a drone attack on Kuwait International Airport, leading to air traffic suspension.

The attack caused significant material damage to the airport's facilities and operational infrastructure.

This incident brings the total Indian fatalities to at least 10 since hostilities broke out between Iran and the US on February 28.

63 people were injured in the Kuwait airport attack, including civilians, airport workers, and travellers, with several undergoing urgent surgical procedures.

Indian nationals have also been victims in other regional incidents, including attacks in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and near the Strait of Hormuz.

An Indian national was killed and several others injured on Tuesday in an attack that targeted Kuwait International Airport, officials said.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait said it is "closely coordinating" with the Kuwaiti authorities to extend all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.

"Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today," it said.

Escalating Regional Tensions And Indian Casualties

This latest death brings the total number of Indian fatalities to at least 10 since hostilities broke out between Iran and the US on February 28. Today's attack came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Earlier, an Indian national was killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant on March 30.

Kuwait Airport Attack Details And Impact

Kuwaiti Interior Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Nasser Bousleeb said that the passenger terminal (T1) at the airport was subjected to an attack by several hostile drones. "The attack resulted in the death of one traveller and injuries to several workers and travellers," he said, adding that the airport's facilities and operational infrastructure suffered serious material damage.

Kuwait suspended air traffic on Wednesday after the Iranian strikes hit Terminal 1, causing casualties and damage to airport facilities, Directorate General of Civil Aviation spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi was quoted as saying by the state-run KUNA news agency. Air traffic was suspended and flights were diverted to nearby airports until further notice, he said.

Dr Abdullah Al-Sund, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said that seven hospitals have received 63 injured so far following the attack targeting the airport. He added that seven cases have undergone urgent major surgical procedures, in addition to several minor surgeries. Abdullah said that the injured included civilians, airport workers, and travellers.

Wider Impact On Indian Nationals In The Region

Last month, an Indian sailor was killed and several others injured after their wooden dhow caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz.

In March, an Indian national died and another was injured by debris from the interception of a missile in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

Another Indian national was killed in missile and drone attacks on the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on March 18.

Two more Indians died in an attack on an industrial area in Oman on March 13, and three seafarers died in attacks on merchant vessels in the early days of the conflict.

One Indian citizen has also been reported missing.