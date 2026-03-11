Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian national among 4 injured

The Dubai Media Office said two drones fell in the vicinity of the airport in Dubai, causing minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, while an Indian national sustained moderate injuries.

IMAGE: An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, on March 8, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Two drones struck near Dubai International Airport, injuring four people including an Indian national.

Authorities said no fatalities occurred and flight operations continued normally.

The injured include two Ghanaian nationals, one Bangladeshi national and one Indian national.

The incident is linked to Iran's retaliatory drone and missile strikes amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, remained operational despite the attack.

Two drones struck areas surrounding Dubai International Airport on Wednesday amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, injuring four people including an Indian national, though authorities said there were no fatalities and flight operations continued normally.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said two drones fell in the vicinity of the airport in Dubai, causing minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, while an Indian national sustained moderate injuries.

Authorities said the wounded were provided medical assistance and there were no immediate reports of damage to airport infrastructure.

Despite the incident, air traffic at Dubai International Airport continued without disruption, officials said.

World's busiest international airport faces major threat

The airport, which serves as the main hub for Emirates, is the world's busiest airport for international passenger traffic.

Officials said the attack occurred as part of the wider escalation in West Asia, where Iran has been launching missile and drone strikes in retaliation for recent military actions by Israel and the United States.

Dubai authorities have been working to maintain normal aviation operations despite regional tensions, even as the airport and surrounding areas face potential security threats due to the expanding conflict.

Dubai International Airport handles tens of millions of international passengers annually and serves as a key transit hub connecting Asia, Europe and the Americas.