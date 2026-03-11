HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian national among 4 injured

Drones hit Dubai airport, Indian national among 4 injured

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 14:42 IST

x

The Dubai Media Office said two drones fell in the vicinity of the airport in Dubai, causing minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, while an Indian national sustained moderate injuries.

Iranian drones hit Dubai airport

IMAGE: An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, on March 8, 2026. Photograph: Stringer/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two drones struck near Dubai International Airport, injuring four people including an Indian national.
  • Authorities said no fatalities occurred and flight operations continued normally.
  • The injured include two Ghanaian nationals, one Bangladeshi national and one Indian national.
  • The incident is linked to Iran's retaliatory drone and missile strikes amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
  • Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, remained operational despite the attack.

Two drones struck areas surrounding Dubai International Airport on Wednesday amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, injuring four people including an Indian national, though authorities said there were no fatalities and flight operations continued normally.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said two drones fell in the vicinity of the airport in Dubai, causing minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, while an Indian national sustained moderate injuries.

Authorities said the wounded were provided medical assistance and there were no immediate reports of damage to airport infrastructure.

Despite the incident, air traffic at Dubai International Airport continued without disruption, officials said.

World's busiest international airport faces major threat 

The airport, which serves as the main hub for Emirates, is the world's busiest airport for international passenger traffic.

Officials said the attack occurred as part of the wider escalation in West Asia, where Iran has been launching missile and drone strikes in retaliation for recent military actions by Israel and the United States.

Dubai authorities have been working to maintain normal aviation operations despite regional tensions, even as the airport and surrounding areas face potential security threats due to the expanding conflict.

Dubai International Airport handles tens of millions of international passengers annually and serves as a key transit hub connecting Asia, Europe and the Americas.

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

RELATED STORIES

Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?
Iran's new Supreme Leader injured in airstrikes?
US strikes Iranian naval vessels near Hormuz Strait
US strikes Iranian naval vessels near Hormuz Strait
Iran uses 'heaviest missiles' in 37th wave against Israel
Iran uses 'heaviest missiles' in 37th wave against Israel
Has US Repeated Its Iraq Mistake?
Has US Repeated Its Iraq Mistake?
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran
Why Regime Change Hasn't Happened In Iran

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam1:31

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam

Watch: US Says It Destroyed 16 Iranian Mine-Laying Boats Near Hormuz Strait0:35

Watch: US Says It Destroyed 16 Iranian Mine-Laying Boats...

Watch: Water-Starved Thoothukudi Residents Dig Pits in Dry Riverbed5:33

Watch: Water-Starved Thoothukudi Residents Dig Pits in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO