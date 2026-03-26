Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

An Indian and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi after a missile interception, raising concerns about regional security and the effectiveness of UAE's air defence systems.

IMAGE: Missiles and drones that the United Arab Emirates says it intercepted during recent attacks are displayed during a government briefing in Abu Dhabi on March 3, 2026. Photograph: Abdelhadi Ramahi/Reuters

Key Points An Indian and a Pakistani national died in Abu Dhabi due to falling debris from intercepted missiles.

Several others, including Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationals, sustained injuries in the incident.

The UAE's air defences have engaged hundreds of ballistic and cruise missiles, and UAVs since Iranian aggression began.

The total death toll from recent incidents in Abu Dhabi has risen to 11, including members of the armed forces and other nationalities.

The UAE Ministry of Defence asserts its readiness to confront any threats to the state's security and stability.

An Indian national and a Pakistani were killed in Abu Dhabi on Thursday when debris of missiles intercepted by the UAE's air defence system fell on a street.

"As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, the incident has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian and Indian nationality," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a post on X.

"The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," the post added.

11 Killed In Missile/Drone Attacks

The total number of deaths has risen to 11 after the latest incident in Abu Dhabi, Gulf News reported.

Nine people killed earlier include three members of the armed forces. Six people of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities have also been killed till now, the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry had said: "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,815 UAVs."

A total of 166 people were also injured till Wednesday, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe.

The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia, it said.

The Ministry of Defence said that it is fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.