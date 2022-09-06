India Welcomes Sheikh Hasina In Style

India laid out the red carpet and accorded a ceremonial reception for one of this country's most valued allies, Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh prime minister arrived in New Delhi on Monday, September 5, 2022, evening for a four-day visit.

IMAGE: The Bangladesh leader inspects a tri-Services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan, September 6, 2022. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi receives Sheikh Hasina at a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina at the Mahatma's memorial. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina receives a memento at Rajghat. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Sheikh Hasina is greeted by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at the ceremonial reception as Modi looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the ceremonial reception. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi with Sheikh Hasina before their meeting at Hyderabad House. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com