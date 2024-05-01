Leaders Go All Out To Woo Voters

IMAGE: Supriya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) candidate from Baramati, with her father Sharad Pawar, second from left, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, left, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) President Uddhav Thackeray, fourth from left, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole, right, and others at an election rally in Pune. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray canvasses votes for Supriya Sule, the sitting MP from Baramati, whose rival this election is Sunetra Pawar, her cousin Ajit Pawar's wife. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple Yadav, the sitting MP and Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri seat, speaks at an election meeting in Mainpuri. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An SP supporter with Dimple Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple Yadav poses for a photograph at the election meeting. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naveen Patnaik, the Biju Janata Dal candidate from the Hinjili assembly constituency, files his nomination in Ganjam. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naveenbabu signs the nomination form. We didn't know he was left handed. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh holds a roadshow in support of Manoj Tiwari, the sitting MP and the BJP candidate from North East Delhi. Photograph:Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh and Manoj Tiwari during the roadshow. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shiv Sena President Eknath Shinde offers sweets to Piyush Goyal, the BJP candidate from Mumbai North constituency, before Goyal filed his nomination in Mumbai.

From left: Gopal Shetty, the sitting MP from Mumbai North who was denied a ticket for the 2024 election, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, Ramdas Athavale, the Republican Party Of India (Athavale) leader, and Om Birla, the current Lok Sabha Speaker and the BJP candidate from Kota in Rajasthan, look on. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Piyush Goyal offers sweets to Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP leaders Mohan Yadav, second from left, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party's Vidisha candidate, second from right, garlanded by supporters during an election rally at Begumganj in Raisen. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP leader Yogi Adityanath felicitated at an election meeting at Suri in Birbhum, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com