Lalu's Daughter Ready To Take On Rudy

Dr Rohini Acharya -- the Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency -- filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, April 29, 2024, accompanied by her father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, mother Rabri Devi, elder sister Dr Misa Bharti and younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

IMAGE: She is Lalu and Rabri's fourth child to plunge into politics after elder sister Dr Misa Bharti, younger brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Two years ago, Dr Acharya -- who lives in Singapore with her husband and two children -- donated a kidney that saved her father's life.

IMAGE: Lalu Prasad Yadav -- who won his first Lok Sabha election from Chhapra (now the Saran Lok Sabha constituency in 1977 aged 28 and again in 1989, 2004 and 2009) addresses an election meeting in Dr Acharya's support.

IMAGE: Tejashwi Yadav does likewise to canvass votes for his elder sister.

IMAGE: Dr Acharya faces a formidable adversary in the BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy who has won the Chhapra/Saran Lok Sabha seat four times -- in 1996, 1999, 2014 and 2019.

Lalu defeated Rudy in the 2009 election by 51,815 votes; four years later, Rudy defeated Rabri Devi by 40,948 votes.

In 2019, Rudy's majority had grown to 138,429 votes against his RJD rival Chandrika Roy whose father Daroga Prasad was briefly Bihar chief minister in 1970.

