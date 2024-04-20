News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Fate Of First Phase Candidates Sealed

Fate Of First Phase Candidates Sealed

By REDIFF NEWS
April 20, 2024 14:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The first phase of Election 2024 on Friday, April 19, 2024, covered 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories.

A voter turnout of nearly 63 percent was recorded amid sporadic incidents of violence at some places and an accidental explosion of a grenade launcher shell in Chhattisgarh.

 

IMAGE: A sealed Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling station in Alipurduar district, West Bengal, after the end of the first phase of the general election. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Polling officials carrying sealed VVPATs and EVMs leave a polling station, in Alipurduar. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An election official holds a control unit during the first phase of the election at Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Election officials seal a control unit in Tiruvannamalai. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Polling officials seal a VVPAT at a polling station in Bikaner district, Rajasthan. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Polling officials pack a VVPAT at a polling station in Bikaner. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Polling officials seal an EVM in Bikaner. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Election officials seal a control unit in Nongriat village in Shillong, Meghalaya. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
EVMs Destroyed In Manipur
EVMs Destroyed In Manipur
Let The Election Games Begin!
Let The Election Games Begin!
PIX: Rajini, Jaggi vote as world's largest polls begin
PIX: Rajini, Jaggi vote as world's largest polls begin
A Daughter Campaigns For Her Mother
A Daughter Campaigns For Her Mother
Cong demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur
Cong demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur
Dhoni Dhamaka in Lucknow!
Dhoni Dhamaka in Lucknow!
Struggling Punjab, Gujarat in battle of cellar teams
Struggling Punjab, Gujarat in battle of cellar teams
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Fear In Alwar: 'BJP Will Change Constitution'

Fear In Alwar: 'BJP Will Change Constitution'

Tamil Nadu Numbers Don't Add Up For BJP

Tamil Nadu Numbers Don't Add Up For BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances