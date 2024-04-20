News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EVMs Destroyed In Manipur

EVMs Destroyed In Manipur

By REDIFF NEWS
April 20, 2024 14:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Friday, April 19, 2024, at least four electronic voting machines were damaged at different polling booths in conflict-hit Manipur during the first phase of elections.

The polling in the second phase will take place on April 26, 2204.

Manipur has witnessed sporadic -- sometimes intense 00 ethnic clashes since May 3 last year between the majority Meitei community and the Kukis, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives.

 

IMAGE: A polling station that was damaged by a crowd in Khurai, Imphal East. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Belongings of a polling booth after being set afire by a crowd in Moirangkampu. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers arrive at a spot of a shooting incident outside a polling station. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Unidentified miscreants destroyed the EVM at the Khongman polling booth. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A damaged EVM lies on the floor. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of a polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The casings of a bullet can be seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A damaged polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police officers at the polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Don't Know What Will Happen On April 19'
'Don't Know What Will Happen On April 19'
Kukis, Meitis agree on this: Not right time for polls
Kukis, Meitis agree on this: Not right time for polls
LS poll: Over 24k Manipuris to vote from relief camps
LS poll: Over 24k Manipuris to vote from relief camps
A Daughter Campaigns For Her Mother
A Daughter Campaigns For Her Mother
Fate Of 1st Phase Candidates Sealed
Fate Of 1st Phase Candidates Sealed
Cong demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur
Cong demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur
Dhoni Dhamaka in Lucknow!
Dhoni Dhamaka in Lucknow!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'What did the people we vote for in past do for us?'

'What did the people we vote for in past do for us?'

Manipur sees 68% polling marred by violence, firing

Manipur sees 68% polling marred by violence, firing

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances