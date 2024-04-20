EVMs Destroyed In Manipur

On Friday, April 19, 2024, at least four electronic voting machines were damaged at different polling booths in conflict-hit Manipur during the first phase of elections.

The polling in the second phase will take place on April 26, 2204.

Manipur has witnessed sporadic -- sometimes intense 00 ethnic clashes since May 3 last year between the majority Meitei community and the Kukis, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives.

IMAGE: A polling station that was damaged by a crowd in Khurai, Imphal East. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Belongings of a polling booth after being set afire by a crowd in Moirangkampu. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers arrive at a spot of a shooting incident outside a polling station. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Unidentified miscreants destroyed the EVM at the Khongman polling booth. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A damaged EVM lies on the floor. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of a polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The casings of a bullet can be seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A damaged polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police officers at the polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

