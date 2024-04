PIX: Rajini, Jaggi Vasudev vote as world's largest polls begin

16.63 crore people across 21 states and Union territories vote on Friday, April 19, 2024, in the first of the seven phases, kicking off the world’s largest democratic exercise that will span the next six weeks and see nearly a billion citizens exercise their franchise.

Here are glimpses of famous faces who got their fingers inked.

Union minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari with his family shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagpur. Photograph: @nitin_gadkari/X

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI on X

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Chennai. Photograph: @mkstalin/X

His son Udhayanidhi and his wife Kiruthiga cast vote in Chennai. Photograph: @Udhaystalin/X

Rajasthan minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore and his wife Gayatri cast their votes at a polling booth in Jaipur. Photograph: @Ra_THORe/X

Superstar Rajinikanth casts his vote at a polling station in Poes Garden in Chennai. Photograph: ANI on X

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore constituency, K Annamalai casts his vote at a polling booth in Uthupatti, Karur. Photograph: @annamalai_k/X

NCP leader Praful Patel along with his family members casts his vote at a polling booth in Gondia, Maharashtra. Photograph: @praful_patel/X

Former Tamil Nadu CM and candidate from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, O Panneerselvam casts his vote at a polling booth in Theni. Photograph: @OfficeOfOPS/X

Spirtual guru Jaggi Vasudev casts his vote in Coimbatore. Photograph: @SadhguruJV/X

Congress candidate from Assam's Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi casts his vote. Photograph: @GauravGogoiAsm/X

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh casts his vote in Inner Manipur. Photograph: @NBirenSingh/X