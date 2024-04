On Friday, April 19, 2024, Aditi Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav's elder daughter, campaigned for her mother, the party's candidate from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri seat in an 2022 Lok Sabha bypoll following her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav's death.

IMAGE: Aditi, who is 21, seeks blessings from women while campaiging for her mum in Mainpuri. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Aditi dons a headgear while campaigning for her mother.

