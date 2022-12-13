Dimple Yadav Returns To The Lok Sabha

Dimple Yadav, who was elected to the Lok Sabha in a by-election in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh on December 9 -- an election caused by her father-in-law Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's death -- took the oath as a member of the House of the People on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Dimple has been a member of the Lok Sabha twice before -- in 2012, she was elected unopposed from Kannauj, the first woman candidate in UP to be elected thus. She retained the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat through the Modi wave in 2014, but lost the 2019 election by 10,000 votes.

Mainpuri has been Mulayam Singh's political bastion, so it was inevitable that a member of his family take over his mantle, and who better than his elder son's wife?

IMAGE: Dimple Yadav takes oath as a member of the Lok Sabha. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple signs the register after taking the oath. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple and her husband Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav speak to the media. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple and Akhilesh pose for pictures. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Media surrounds the couple. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Dimple and Akhilesh pictured outside Parliament. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com