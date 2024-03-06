What's Raksha Mantri Doing At Sea?

The first Naval Commanders Conference of 2024 commenced on March 5, 2024 in Goa.

The conference will serve as a platform for naval commanders to deliberate on strategic, operational and administrative matters concerning maritime security.

Held against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics, regional challenges and the current volatile maritime security situation in the region, the conference plays a pivotal role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya to attend the first Naval Commanders Conference 2024. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The raksha mantri in conversation with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh, Admiral Hari Kumar and Indian Navy officers on board the INS Vikramaditya.

IMAGE: The defece minister witnesses a demonstration of the navy's capabilities during the conference.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh addresses the conference.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, left, Admiral R Hari Kumar, right, and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, fifth from left, and other officers at the conference. In air force blues is Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan , commander in chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com