News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » My son is inspired by Swami Vivekananda: Parliament intruder's dad

My son is inspired by Swami Vivekananda: Parliament intruder's dad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 13, 2023 18:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The father of one of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday claimed his son is honest and truthful and always desired to do good for the society.

IMAGE: A video grab shows an unidentified man jumping from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Devaraje Gowda, father of Manoranjan, said his son was a 'good boy'.

"My son is a good boy. He is honest and truthful. His only desire is to do good for the society and sacrifice for the society. He used to read Swami Vivekananda's books. I think he developed such thoughts after reading these books," Gowda told reporters.

 

"It is difficult to understand what was running in his mind. My son completed his BE (Bachelor in Engineering) in 2016 and was looking after the farm. He also worked in some firms in Delhi and Bengaluru," he added.

Manoranjan and another person, Sagar Sharma jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the pubic gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters, triggering panic among the Members of Parliament.

They also shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'
'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'
How the 2 men got Parl passes from Simha's office
How the 2 men got Parl passes from Simha's office
SEE: 2 men jump into Lok Sabha from visitors' gallery
SEE: 2 men jump into Lok Sabha from visitors' gallery
Pujara signs up for Sussex for 2024 county season
Pujara signs up for Sussex for 2024 county season
4 arrested, hunt on for 2 more for Parliament breach
4 arrested, hunt on for 2 more for Parliament breach
Google vs Epic verdict cheers Indian gaming developers
Google vs Epic verdict cheers Indian gaming developers
I am tired of playing tennis: Kyrgios
I am tired of playing tennis: Kyrgios
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'

'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'

'The security response was very slow'

'The security response was very slow'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances