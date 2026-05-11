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India Praises Portugal For Fugitive Abhay Rana Extradition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 11, 2026 10:24 IST

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India has successfully secured the extradition of fugitive Abhay Rana from Portugal, marking a significant victory in its ongoing efforts to bring wanted criminals back to face justice.

Key Points

  • India thanks Portugal for extraditing fugitive Abhay Rana, wanted in Haryana for serious crimes.
  • The extradition of Abhay Rana highlights successful collaboration between Indian and Portuguese law enforcement.
  • Abhay Rana's extradition is a key step in India's ongoing efforts to bring back wanted criminals from abroad.
  • The CBI coordinated the extradition process after an Interpol Red Notice was issued against Abhay Rana.

India thanked Portugal for its cooperation in the successful extradition of fugitive Abhay Rana, with the government describing the move as an important step in its ongoing efforts to bring back wanted criminals residing abroad.

Rana, wanted by Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases, including extortion, criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, was extradited from Portugal on Saturday under the bilateral extradition agreement between the two countries following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.

 

Key Details of Abhay Rana's Extradition

A statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, on Saturday said India thanks Portugal and its law enforcement authorities for their cooperation and support in the successful extradition of Rana.

It said the extradition marked "an important step in the ongoing efforts of the Government of India to extradite fugitives currently residing in various foreign countries".

The success of the operation was made possible through "active and sustained coordination" among the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Haryana Police, the Embassy of India in Lisbon, and various law enforcement agencies of Portugal, the statement said.

CBI's Role in the Extradition Process

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which coordinated the extradition process, Rana was wanted by Haryana Police in several criminal cases "involving offences such as extortion, criminal intimidation, operation of an organised crime syndicate, attempt to murder and issuance of life threats".

"After the subject was geo-located and arrested by the Portuguese authorities, an extradition request was submitted to them. Following due legal process, the Portuguese authorities granted extradition of the subject to India," the CBI said in a statement issued in New Delhi on Saturday.

The CBI, the nodal agency in India for Interpol-related matters, said it had got a Red Notice issued against Rana.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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