News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India records 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases

India records 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 31, 2023 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases with the active caseload increasing to 15,208, according to Union Health ministry data updated on Friday.

The toll has risen to 5,30,867 with five deaths -- one each reported by Goa and Gujarat and three reconciled by Kerala -- in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am said.

The daily positivity was recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.91 per cent.

 

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,15,786).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,69,711) while the case fatality was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.65 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide drive so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
COVID-19 Cases: No Reason For Alarm
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
COVID: 'India is safe for the present'
Mask Up, Covid Is Not Over Yet
Mask Up, Covid Is Not Over Yet
Romance Meets Avatar On OTT This Week
Romance Meets Avatar On OTT This Week
New Foreign Trade Policy eyes $2 trn exports by 2030
New Foreign Trade Policy eyes $2 trn exports by 2030
'After divorce, I shut myself in my flat for 3 years'
'After divorce, I shut myself in my flat for 3 years'
Joe Biden's 'dirty work': Trump denounces indictment
Joe Biden's 'dirty work': Trump denounces indictment
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'We can't expect the virus to disappear'

'We can't expect the virus to disappear'

Covid: UP frontline workers, hospitals on alert mode

Covid: UP frontline workers, hospitals on alert mode

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances