India ready to 'retaliate resolutely' if Pak...: NSA Doval

India ready to 'retaliate resolutely' if Pak...: NSA Doval

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 07, 2025 16:15 IST

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday told his counterparts in various countries that India has no intent to escalate tensions but is prepared to "retaliate resolutely" if Pakistan does so, officials said.

IMAGE: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Photograph: PTI Photo Archive 

Doval briefed his counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Japan about India's missile strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also established contact with Russia and France, officials said.

"NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate," an official said.

 

The conversations took place soon after India carried out Operation Sindoor at nine sites.

He spoke to US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK's Jonathan Powell, Saudi Arabia's Musaid Al Aiban, UAE's H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon, and Japan's Masataka Okano.

"Contact was also established with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Member of Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of PRC Wang Yi and Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Bonne," the official said.

Doval will be in further touch with his counterparts in the days ahead.  

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
