Rediff.com  » News » India logs 12,591 new Covid cases, highest in 8 months

India logs 12,591 new Covid cases, highest in 8 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 20, 2023 12:16 IST
India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

IMAGE: A health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test amid a surge in cases, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent.

 

Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,61, 476 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
