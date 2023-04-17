'In many ways, Covid saved India'

In many ways, Shashi Tharoor pointed out, COVID-19 saved the country as the Narendra D Modi's entire legislative momentum was stalled by the urgent need to tackle the pandemic.

On Saturday, April 15, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor visted the Mumbai Press Club for an interactive session on 'The need for an independent media as a vital link for democracy'.

Tharoor declared that intimidation of the media was a legitimate issue, and if he has a voice in the Congress manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he would certainly suggest that this should be made an issue with his party would guaranteeing the freedom of the media and non-interference in its functioning.

Tharoor stated there is a "serious undermining" of every autonomous institution right across the spectrum and it seems the government has only the "loyalty" criterion before appointing individuals to head these institutions.

The three-time MP from Thiruvanathapuram said before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he had warned that victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party would result in an attempt to create a "Hindu Pakistan".

In the first few months after the BJP government stormed to power in 2019, he noted he "wasn't far off" from his prediction as the government brought a legislation on triple talaq and the abolition of special provisions of Article 370.

In many ways, he pointed out, COVID-19 saved the country as the Narendra D Modi's entire legislative momentum was stalled by the urgent need to tackle the pandemic.

Referring to the Election Commission, he said there was a time when governments appeared to respect the autonomy of autonomous institutions by appointing individuals known for their independence and integrity and cited examples of then Chief Election Commissioners T N Seshan and J M Lyndoh.

Calling the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha member worrying, Tharoor said the legislature has been reduced to either a "notice board" for the government or a "rubber stamp".

