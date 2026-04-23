HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » India extends airspace ban on Pakistan flights till May 24

India extends airspace ban on Pakistan flights till May 24

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 17:53 IST

x

With the latest extension, the closure of the Indian airspace for Pakistan aircraft will now be in place for more than a year -- a move that first came days after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The airspace closure between India and Pakistan has been in effect since April 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack.
  • Pakistan has also extended its airspace closure for Indian aircraft.
  • The ban affects Pakistan-owned, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights.
  • Indian airlines are taking longer routes to international destinations due to the ongoing airspace closure.

India has extended the ban on Pakistan planes from using its airspace till May 24.

With the latest extension, the closure of the Indian airspace for Pakistan aircraft will now be in place for more than a year -- a move that first came days after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

 

Impact of airspace closure on flight routes

Since April last year, both countries have been extending the closure of their airspaces for each other's planes. On Tuesday, Pakistan extended the airspace closure till May 24.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Wednesday said the Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/ owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/ operators, including military flights.

The ban will be effective till 2359 hours (UTC) on May 23, which means 0530 hours (IST) on May 24.

Background of airspace restrictions

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, that killed 26 people, India and Pakistan closed their respective airspaces for each other's planes.

India's airspace ban has been in place since April 30 last year, while Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian aircraft from April 24, 2025.

The ban, part of various measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack, was initially till May 24, 2025 and has been subsequently extended every month.

Understanding NOTAM

Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

Indian airlines are now taking longer routes to various international destinations due to the Pakistan airspace closure.

The ongoing airspace restrictions between India and Pakistan force airlines to take longer, more expensive routes. These measures were initially implemented following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in April 2025.
 
The extension indicates continued tensions and security concerns between the two nations.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Pak lost Rs 4.1bn after closing airspace to Indian flights
Pak lost Rs 4.1bn after closing airspace to Indian flights
India extends airspace closure for Pak planes till Sep 24
India extends airspace closure for Pak planes till Sep 24
Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Jan
Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Jan
Pahalgam attack: India shuts airspace for Pakistani airlines
Pahalgam attack: India shuts airspace for Pakistani airlines
Pak announces flight route changes ahead of India's drill
Pak announces flight route changes ahead of India's drill

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit0:32

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit

Bulldozer Tears Into Delhi Temple, Devotee Breaks Down as Chaos Unfolds9:43

Bulldozer Tears Into Delhi Temple, Devotee Breaks Down as...

Voting Turns Violent in Murshidabad: TMC-BJP Clash Sparks Police Lathicharge3:33

Voting Turns Violent in Murshidabad: TMC-BJP Clash Sparks...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO