Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Jan 23

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Jan 23

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 17, 2025 19:43 IST

Pakistan on Wednesday extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft by another month till January 23.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

Pakistan closed its airspace to India's airlines in April after the Pahalgam attack. India too has imposed a similar ban on Pakistan.

The previous extension was set to expire on December 24 but the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) extended the restrictions on Wednesday till January 23.

 

Pakistan airspace will remain closed to Indian-registered aircraft, including all aircraft owned, operated, or leased by Indian airlines, as well as Indian military flights, the PAA said.

According to the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), the restriction, which has already been in force, will continue until January 23, 2026, as per the specified timings.

Pakistan's airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs)  Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) document from 2022.

The NOTAM applies to both Karachi (OPKR) and Lahore (OPLR) FIRs.

A terror attack in April in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people led to a four-day conflict in May between India and Pakistan, Islamabad has several times extended its ban on Indian airlines flying over its airspace. India too has imposed a similar ban on Pakistan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
'Ridiculous': India on Pak's airspace denial claim on SL aid
Pak lost Rs 4.1bn after closing airspace to Indian flights
Pak announces flight route changes ahead of India's drill
Pak extends airspace ban for Indian flights till June 24
India extends airspace closure for Pak planes till Sep 24
