Home  » News » Pak announces flight route changes ahead of India's tri-series exercise

Pak announces flight route changes ahead of India's tri-series exercise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
October 26, 2025 23:42 IST

The Pakistan Airports Authority has announced changes in certain routes for Karachi and Lahore flight regions from October 28 to ensure continued safety and effective management of air traffic.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The PAA said the changes are effective from Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 5:01 am Pakistan Standard Time (PKT) and will remain in place until Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 9 am PKT, said a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued by the PAA.

 

Although there has been no official word about it, the step by the Pakistan Airports Authority is said to have been taken in anticipation of a military exercise/weapons test by India as part of its tri-series exercise across the border this week, a source said.

However, the PAA said, "This is a routine operational safety matter. The measure is being implemented for 'operational reasons' to ensure the continued safety and effective management of air traffic."

Since the May conflict between India and Pakistan after 26 people were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Pakistan has several times extended its ban on Indian airlines flying over its airspace, as the two countries continue to block each other's commercial flights due to political tensions.

Pakistan authorities have closed its airspace to Indian-registered airplanes flights.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
