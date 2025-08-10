HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak lost Rs 4.1 billion after closing airspace to Indian flights

Pak lost Rs 4.1 billion after closing airspace to Indian flights

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 10, 2025 12:24 IST

x

Pakistan's airport body suffered a loss of Rs 4.1 billion in over two months due to the closure of airspace for Indian airlines, according to official data.

Photograph: Pixabay

Pakistan and India closed their respective airspaces for each other's airlines following the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The airspace ban was extended after ties between the two countries deteriorated due to the four-day conflict as India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and destroyed terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

 

The Ministry of Defence informed the National Assembly on Friday that the closure of airspace to Indian-registered aircraft has cost the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) a loss of Rs 4.1 billion, reported the Dawn newspaper.

The ministry said the shortfall, from April 24 to June 30, was in overflying revenue.

It added that the amounts reflected "revenue shortfalls, not overall financial losses" and noted that overflight and aeronautical charges remained unchanged.

Pakistan's airspace is open to all except Indian airlines and aircraft.

Similarly, Pakistani carriers remain banned from Indian airspace. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief
6 Pak aircraft shot down in Operation Sindoor: Air chief
Not a single aircraft lost in Op Sindoor: Pak minister
Not a single aircraft lost in Op Sindoor: Pak minister
Operation Sindoor: Why Was ISI HQ Not Targeted?
Operation Sindoor: Why Was ISI HQ Not Targeted?
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'Operation Sindoor Was A Dream Operation'
'India Is Where The Action Is'
'India Is Where The Action Is'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Introducing Rediff Pay

webstory image 2

Raksha Bandhan: 8 Best Gifts For The Foodie Bhai

webstory image 3

8 Cool Rakhis That'll Make Bro Go WOW

VIDEOS

BrahMos led strike, Akashteer guarded skies in Op Sindoor: DRDO chief11:33

BrahMos led strike, Akashteer guarded skies in Op...

Disha Patani dazzles in pink outfit0:52

Disha Patani dazzles in pink outfit

'Aur maarna tha': IAF chief on Op Sindoor strike on Pakistan3:16

'Aur maarna tha': IAF chief on Op Sindoor strike on Pakistan

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV