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India expresses concern over civilian deaths in Israeli strikes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 22:09 IST

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Amidst escalating Israeli strikes in Lebanon, India voices deep concern over the rising civilian casualties, urging protection and adherence to international law for lasting peace in the region.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon

IMAGE: Rescuers assisted by heavy machinery work at the site of an Israeli strike carried out on Wednesday, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, April 10, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Key Points

  • India expresses deep concern over rising civilian casualties in Lebanon due to Israeli air strikes.
  • India, a troop contributor to UNIFIL, is disturbed by the escalating violence and its impact on Lebanon's peace and security.
  • India emphasises the protection of civilians and adherence to international law in the context of the Lebanon conflict.
  • India welcomes the US-Iran ceasefire and hopes for lasting peace in West Asia, while monitoring the security situation in Lebanon.
  • The Indian embassy in Lebanon is in close contact with the Indian community to ensure their safety and security.

India on Friday voiced 'deep concern' over reports of mounting civilian casualties in Lebanon.

New Delhi's comments came amid increasing Israeli strikes on Lebanon that triggered uncertainty over the stability of a precarious United States-Iran ceasefire agreement.

Tehran has been maintaining that Lebanon has been covered under the deal while the US and Israel disputed the Iranian assertion.

 

At least 300 people were killed in Israeli air strikes on Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Lebanese authorities.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of a large number of civilian casualties in Lebanon," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

"As a troop contributing country to the UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) that is invested in Lebanon's peace and security, the direction of events is very disturbing," he said.

"India has always emphasised the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law, and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential," he added.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson said India continued to reach out to the countries in the Gulf region and referred to the ongoing visit of Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to Qatar.

Jaiswal also noted the upcoming visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the United Arab Emirates that is expected to focus on exchanging views on the West Asia conflict.

India on Thursday had welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and called for unimpeded freedom of navigation and flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz while hoping that lasting peace will return to West Asia.

India's Focus on Citizen Safety and UN Peacekeepers

On the precarious security situation in Lebanon, Jaiswal said Indian embassy there remained in close touch with the Indian community for its safety and security.

Earlier this month, India condemned the deadly attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon and called for the "inviolability" of the mission.

The reaction had come following the deaths of two Indonesian 'Blue Helmets' that has sparked global concerns over the safety of UN peacekeepers in the conflict zone.

The fatalities occurred against the backdrop of a sharp escalation in cross-border violence between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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