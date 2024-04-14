India calls for de-escalation as Iran attacks Israel

India on Sunday said it is seriously concerned over escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation.

IMAGE: Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, on April 14, 2024. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/ Reuters

Iran has launched a missile attack on Israel as part of its retaliation to a suspected Israeli air strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

'We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region,' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

'We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,' it said in a statement.

The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

'Our embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,' it added.