India Urges Safety for UNIFIL Peacekeepers After Deadly Attack

Following a deadly attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, India strongly condemns the violence and urges all parties to ensure the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel while calling for accountability.

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Key Points India condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, following a deadly incident involving an Indonesian peacekeeper.

India urges all parties to ensure the safety and security of UNIFIL peacekeepers and calls for de-escalation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack and called for accountability, emphasising the importance of peacekeeper safety.

India, a major contributor to UN peacekeeping, highlights its role in UNSC Resolution 2589, which seeks accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.

UNIFIL's force includes over 7,500 peacekeepers from 48 countries, with India being the fourth largest contributor.

India on Monday condemned recent attacks on UN peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon, urging all parties to ensure safety and security of the Blue Helmets.

An Indonesian peacekeeper was killed when a projectile exploded in a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) position near Adchit Al Qusayr on March 29. The attack left another peacekeeper critically injured.

The Permanent Mission of India to the UN condemned the recent attack on UN Peacekeepers in UNIFIL.

"We condemn the recent attacks on UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL, and pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets. We urge all parties to ensure the safety and security of the Peacekeepers," the Indian mission said in a statement.

It added that UN Peacekeeping is multilateralism in action, implemented by UN Peacekeepers who are deployed with the backing of an international mandate in conflict areas and under difficult conditions.

"As one of the largest and longest serving contributors to UN Peacekeeping, and having lost the largest numbers to this cause, India piloted the UN Security Council Resolution 2589, which seeks Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers, which we will continue to pursue," said the Indian mission.

UNSC Resolution 2589, adopted in August 2021 under India's Presidency of the 15-nation Council, called on Member States hosting or having hosted United Nations peacekeeping operations to take all appropriate measures to bring to justice perpetrators of the killing of UN personnel and to promote accountability for violence against UN personnel serving in peacekeeping operations.

UN Secretary-General's Condemnation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also strongly condemned the incident, which resulted in the death of the Indonesian peacekeeper, inside his position at Ett-Taibe, southern Lebanon, amidst hostilities between Israel and Hizbullah.

Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the peacekeeper who died, as well as to Indonesia, and wished a full and fast recovery to the injured peacekeeper.

"This is one of a number of incidents that have jeopardised the safety and security of peacekeepers, including over the past 48 hours," a statement issued by the UN chief's spokesperson said.

Guterres called on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, emphasising that attacks on peacekeepers are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolutions and may amount to war crimes.

"There will need to be accountability," Guterres said, adding that the United Nations urges the parties to de-escalate immediately and fully adhere to their obligations under relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General also extended his deepest appreciation to all the men and women serving with UNIFIL, recalling the importance of their safety and security and UNIFIL's freedom of movement.

UNIFIL Force Composition

As of February 2026, UNIFIL's force consists of 7,538 peacekeepers from 48 troop-contributing countries, including 642 personnel from India, the fourth highest after Italy (784), Indonesia (756) and Spain (660).