Gaza war: India seeks observance of humanitarian law

Days after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed around 500 people, India on Thursday called for strict observance of the international humanitarian law as it expressed concern over the civilian casualties in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

IMAGE: A person stands at the site where a girl was killed in Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 19, 2023. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, referring to Hamas's multi-pronged attack on Israeli cities on October 7, said the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said around 1,200 Indians and 18 Nepali nationals have come back to India in five flights from Tel Aviv under 'Operation Ajay' and that the government was monitoring the situation and has decided accordingly on facilitating the return of more people.

"We have strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel, and we believe the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Bagchi said.

On the Palestine issue he said 'we India has been in favour of direct negotiations for having a two-state solution'.

"As regards Palestine, we have reiterated our long standing position of advocating the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognized borders, side by side at peace with Israel," he said.

"We have also expressed our concern at the civilian casualties due to the ongoing conflict. We also remain concerned about the humanitarian situation," Bagchi said.

"We would urge the full respect and strict observance of international humanitarian law," he said, replying to a question on Tuesday's attack on Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza.

Around 500 people were reported to have been killed on Tuesday in the explosion on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital, triggering strong international condemnation.

Palestinian authorities blamed Israeli air strikes for the explosion at the hospital while Israel said it was caused by a misfired rocket launched from Gaza by militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock at the loss of lives in the attack on the Gaza hospital and that those involved in civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict should be held responsible.

'Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,' Modi said on X.

'Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible,' he said.

To a question on humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, Bagchi said India has been supporting them.

"India has been supporting Palestine and Palestinian refugees through significant contributions to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). A total of $29.53 million has been contributed to UNRWA between 2002 and 2023," he said.

"The Indian annual contribution to UNRWA was increased from $1.25 million to $5 million in 2018. India has pledged an annual contribution of $5 million for the next two years (FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25)," Bagchi said.

The latest conflict has been triggered by the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since October 7.

Israel has launched a massive counter offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 3,300 people have been killed and over 12,000 wounded in Gaza since the conflict began.

Around 1,400 people in Israel have been killed and 3,800 injured in the deadly attack by militant group Hamas since October 7. Around 200 others were abducted by Hamas.

Answering a question, Bagchi said there has been no report of any Indian casualty and that an Indian woman, who has sustained injuries, is recovering well.

A care-giver from Kerala had sustained injuries in the attacks by Hamas.

The sudden escalation in hostilities between Israel and Palestine has triggered global concerns.

Leading powers like Germany, the United States, France and the United Kingdom emphasised the importance of preventing the situation from further escalation.

US President Joe Biden has already visited Israel, showing solidarity with the Israeli people. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also paid a visit to Israel.