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India Slams Pakistan's Airstrike on Kabul Drug Treatment Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 18:19 IST

India vehemently condemns Pakistan's airstrike on a Kabul drug treatment centre, denouncing it as a violation of Afghan sovereignty and a grave threat to regional stability and peace.

Photograph: Sayed Hassib/Reuters

Photograph: Sayed Hassib/Reuters

Key Points

  • India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrike on a drug treatment centre in Kabul, calling it a 'barbaric' act.
  • The airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital resulted in significant civilian casualties, raising concerns about international law violations.
  • India views the attack as a blatant assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability.
  • India calls on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for the airstrike and ensure the targeting of civilians ceases.
  • The timing of the attack during Ramzan, a holy month of peace, is considered particularly reprehensible by India.

India on Tuesday "unequivocally" condemned Pakistan's airstrike on a drug treatment centre in Kabul, describing it as a "blatant assault" on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability.

Afghan media reported that over 200 people were killed and more than 250 others injured in the Pakistani airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment hospital.

 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India "unequivocally condemns Pakistan's barbaric airstrike" on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul last night.

"This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target," it said.

The MEA said Pakistan is now trying to "dress up a massacre as a military operation".

"This heinous act of aggression by Pakistan is also a blatant assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability," it said in a statement.

"It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalise internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders," the MEA said.

New Delhi said the international community must hold the perpetrators of the criminal act accountable and ensure that the "wanton targeting" by Pakistan of civilians in Afghanistan ceases without delay.

"That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible," the MEA said.

"There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients," it said.

The MEA said India extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a swift recovery to those injured. India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in this "tragic moment", it said.

"We also reiterate our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan," it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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